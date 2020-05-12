MEXICALI — Un varón de 35 años fue arrestado luego de que el tío de una menor de 14 años lo denunciara por haber sostenido relaciones sexuales con la adolescente.
La policía de Mexicali informó que el arresto se registró a las 12:37 de la madrugada de este martes 12 de mayo en el Rancho Santa Cruz, situado sobre el Kilómetro 7.5 de la Carretera Coronitas.
El detenido fue identificado como Julio Christian “N”.
De acuerdo al denunciante, el sospechoso fue sorprendido al tener relaciones sexuales con la joven.
Por este motivo, el individuo fue arrestado y trasladado ante las autoridades estatales.
