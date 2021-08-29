EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con varias órdenes de aprehensión fue arrestado la mañana de este sábado, indican registros policiacos.
El arresto ocurrió en Calle Sexta y Calle State a las 8:27 de la mañana de este 28 de agosto.
El detenido fue identificado como Manuel Viloria, de 42 años de edad.
Según la policia, el detenido contaba con dos órdenes de aprehensión en su contra por delitos relacionados con el Código Penal y el Código de Salud.
El detenido fue recluido en la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.