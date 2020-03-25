EL CENTRO — Un individuo cuya identidad no fue revelada fue detenido a las 9:20 de la mañana del domingo 22 de marzo en Calle Sandalwood Drive después de presuntamente robarse un vehículo en la zona de las Dunas Heber, indican los registros de la policía de El Centro.
Según los reportes, el sospechoso se cubrió la cara y usó una escopeta para robarse el vehículo.
El sospechoso inicialmente dirigió a las autoridades en una persecución vehicular durante unos minutos antes de estrellar el vehículo en una residencia cerca de Calle Octava Eighth y Calle Sandalwood Drive, según los registros.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso intentó huir a pie pero fue detenido momentos después.
