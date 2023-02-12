EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por la policía local fue arrestado por robo mayor fue arrestado la mañana de este sábado 11 de febrero.
El arresto ocurrió a las 8:38 de la mañana en el callejón norte de la cuadra 400 de Avenida Olive.
El detenido fue identificado como Francisco Garcia, de 32 años de edad.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el sospechoso era buscado por un caso de robo mayor registrado la noche anterior.
La policía intentó infructuosamente ubicar a la víctima.
Las autoridades ficharon al detenido en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
