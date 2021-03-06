EL CENTRO — Individuo quien contaba con una una orden de aprehensión en su contra fue detenido la mañana de este viernes 5 de marzo.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:22 de la mañana en el 350 al oriente de Avenida Commercial.
La parte denunciante dijo a la policia haber recibido una llamada de empleados en el lugar quienes retuvieron al sospechoso en el lugar.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, el sospechoso habría cometido un acto vandálico contra un vehículo que estaba almacenado en el lugar.
La parte denunciante dijo que ha habido problemas con el sospechoso en el lugar.
El detenido, quien fue identificado como Justin Scott, de 25 años de edad, fue arrestado por allanamiento, daño de propiedad y resistirse al arresto.
Scott fue detenido e ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado por contar con un citatorio.
