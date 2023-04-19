EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la tarde de este martes 18 de abril en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Commercial por presuntamente haber violado sus términos de libertad condicional.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:07 de la tarde, cuando el sospechoso fue detenido mientras conducía un vehículo.
El varón fue identificado como Ramón Pacheco, quien el próximo 1 de mayo cumplirá 35 años de edad.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial, mientras que su vehículo fue remolcado por una empresa de servicio de grúas.
