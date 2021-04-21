EL CENTRO — Por violar una orden de restricción un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el arresto se registró luego de que se presentara una denuncia a las 11:36 de la noche de este martes 20 de abril.
Las autoridades acudieron a un domicilio ubicado en el 1721 de Avenida Ross.
En dicho lugar, una persona denunció que su cuñado se encontraba en el lugar a pesar de contar con una orden de restricción.
El sujeto fue localizado en una de las habitaciones del lugar.
El detenido, quien fue identificado como Victor George Hubbard, de 55 años, fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
