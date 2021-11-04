EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado el martes 12 de noviembre luego de presuntamente haber violado varias órdenes de restricción, indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo a la policía local, una mujer llamó a las autoridades a las 7 de la mañana para solicitar ayuda.
Los oficiales de la policía localizaron en el lugar a un individuo quien fue identificado como Joshua King, de 34 años de edad.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por violaciones al Código Penal.
