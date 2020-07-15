EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado por presuntamente haber violado una orden de restricción.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado minutos antes de las 9 de la mañana de este martes 14 de julio en el Hotel Brunners, ubicado en el 215 al norde de Avenida Imperial.
La parte denunciante dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso, quien es novio de la afectada, presuntamente ha cometido abuso en contra de la mujer de 26 años.
La parte quejosa dijo no haber tenido conocimiento de su hija por dos días.
El denunciante refirió que el sospechoso presuntamente agredió físicamente a la víctima.
Los oficiales arrestaron posteriormente a quien fue identificado como Terrence Wiley, de 34 años, por violación de una orden restrictiva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.