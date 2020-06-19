EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves 18 de junio por presuntamente haber golpeado a su cónyuge.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 2:2 de la tarde en el 524 de Avenida Broadway.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Christopher Scott, de 38 años de edad.
La parte quejosa denunció que el sospechoso la habría golpeado una hora antes de hacer el reporte.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar y arrestaron a Scott, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado por agresión.
La afectada recibió una orden de protección de emergencia contra el sospechoso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.