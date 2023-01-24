EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial bajo sospecha de violencia doméstica.
El incidente ocurrió minutos antes de las 2 de la tarde de este 23 de enero en un domicilio situado en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Orange.
La parte afectada denunció que el novio de su hija presuntamente agredió a la mujer e intentó arrebatarle el teléfono.
Según la parte denunciante, el sospechoso se encontraba sin camisa y con pantalón de mezclilla color azul.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Matthew Garnica, quien fue arrestado por causar heridas a un cónyuge y resistirse al arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.