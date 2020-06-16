BRAWLEY — Un hombre de 45 años de Brawley fue arrestado por agentes de la policía de esta ciudad por presuntamente disparar un arma de fuego de manera muy negligente a la 1:30 de la madrugada del sábado en la cuadra 100 de la calle B.
El detenido fue identificado como Noel Aurre, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado en relación con el presunto incidente.
Las autoridades recuperaron varias armas de fuego y municiones durante la investigación en curso, informó el Departamento de Policía de Brawley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.