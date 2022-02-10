EL CENTRO — Luego de haber sido reportada una balacera en esta ciudad, un individuo fue arrestado por la policía por ser un criminal en aparente posesión de un arma de fuego.
Registros policiacos indican que el incidente fue reportado a las 3:47 de la tarde en la cuadra marcada con los números 700 de Avenida Pico.
Una persona denunció que una persona habría aparentemente accionado un arma de fuego.
El sospechoso habría huido en una camioneta color blanco.
Las autoridades localizaron a cinco individuos en el vehículo, uno de los cuales fue identificado como Armando Villaseñor, de 30 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
