CALEXICO — Dos individuos fueron arrestados por elementos de la policía local por robo.
El arresto ocurrió a las 11 de la noche del sábado 7 de marzo cerca de Calle Tercera y Avenida Giles, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
De acuerdo a la información, los detenidos han sido identificados como Benito Celaya, de 49 años y Pedro Orozco, de 47.
Las autoridades ingresaron a los detenidos a la Cárcel del Condado por robo armado y agresión física.
A los detenidos se les ha impuesto una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.