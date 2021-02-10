CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras en Garita Oeste por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido al intentar cruzar con un cargamento de droga.
David Salazar, director de puertos fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, indicó este martes que el sospechoso intentaba cruzar con un cargamento valuado en 245 mil dólares de metanfetamina.
La droga fue localizada en un vehículo en el cual se trasladaba el sospechoso.
