EL CENTRO — Un hombre a quien los Mariscales de los Estados Unidos buscaban fue localizado y arrestado en esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 2:34 de la tarde de este lunes 11 de enero en el 1221 de Avenida Stacey.
El detenido fue identificado como Juan Jesús Cruz, quien el próximo 25 de enero cumple 24 años de edad.
El individuo era buscado por contar con una orden de aprehensión federal.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, Cruz había sido buscado en el domicilio unas tres horas antes sin obtener resultados.
