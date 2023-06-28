HOLTVILLE — Agentes del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial arrestaron a un individuo que presuntamente intentaba vender en México un tractor agrícola robado de los campos del Valle Imperial.
La corporación indicó que el pasado jueves 22 de junio de 2023, los investigadores de la Unidad de Delitos Agrícolas del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial realizaron una investigación de seguimiento con respecto a un tractor que había sido reportado como robado el 24 de mayo pasado.
Los investigadores recibieron información de un sospechoso que presuntamente intentaba vender el tractor a un individuo en México.
Los investigadores agrícolas realizaron un seguimiento extenso y posteriormente identificaron al sospechoso como Christopher Iten, de 35 años, de Holtville.
Iten fue arrestado y fichado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
El tractor fue recuperado y entregado a su legítimo propietario.
