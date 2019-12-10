BRAWLEY — Un residente de esta ciudad de 33 años de edad fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local la madrugada del domingo 8 de diciembre por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido en posesión de un arma de fuego.
El sospechoso ha sido identificado como Antonio Sánchez, quien fue detenido sobre la Calle G, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por presunta exhibición de un arma de fuego, exhibir un arma distinta a un arma de fuego y portar un arma cargada en público.
A Sánchez se le impuso una fianza de 10 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.