CALEXICO -- Un mexicalense fue arrestado en fecha reciente por presuntamente haber intentado allanar un negocio para robar equipo Industrial, según informó la policía de Calexico.
La policía identificó al sospechoso como Daniel Meza, de 51 años de edad y originario de Mexicali.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso presuntamente utilizó un pickup marca Ford, color blanco, para romper las puertas de un negocio.
Según la policía, el vehículo contaba con reporte de robo.
El sospechoso fue localizado días después del intento de allanamiento y arrestado mientras se encontraba sobre la Avenida Heffernan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.