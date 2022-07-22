CALEXICO — Agentes de la Policía de esta ciudad arrestaron al conductor de un vehículo que contaba con reporte de robo.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el vehículo fue recuperado y devuelto a su propietario.
La policía detuvo al conductor por manejar de manera errática.
El conductor fue identificado como Michael Gutiérrez, de 31 años de edad y residente de Calexico.
El sospechoso fue arrestado por posesión de un vehículo con reporte de robo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.