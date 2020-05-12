CALEXICO — Dos individuos fueron arrestados por elementos de la Policía de esta ciudad en aparente posesión de varios instrumentos financieros y dinero falsificado.
El arresto se registró cerca de la esquina de Avenida Paulin y Calle Segunda.
Los sospechosos llevaban consigo 17 cheques, cinco tarjetas bancarias, una chequera y dinero en efectivo falsificado, así como cocaína.
La corporación indicó que los detectives se encuentran investigando el asunto.
La identidad de los detenidos no fue dada a conocer.
