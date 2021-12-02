CALEXICO — Dos presuntos miembros de pandillas callejeras fueron arrestados por elementos de la policía de Calexico en aparente posesión de armas y droga.
De acuerdo a la corporación, los sospechosos fueron localizados en la zona centro de la ciudad, donde los agentes los contactaron tras haber notado actividad sospechosa.
Uno de los individuos, quien es un criminal convicto en libertad condicional, llevaba municiones, artículos para consumir droga, metanfetamina y dos armas de aire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.