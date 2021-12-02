convicto calexico

CALEXICO — Dos presuntos miembros de pandillas callejeras fueron arrestados por elementos de la policía de Calexico en aparente posesión de armas y droga.

De acuerdo a la corporación, los sospechosos fueron localizados en la zona centro de la ciudad, donde los agentes los contactaron tras haber notado actividad sospechosa.

Uno de los individuos, quien es un criminal convicto en libertad condicional, llevaba municiones, artículos para consumir droga, metanfetamina y dos armas de aire.

