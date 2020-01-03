CALEXICO — Un hombre de 21 años residente de Holtville fue arrestado el miércoles 1 de enero por presunto robo de vehículos, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los agentes de policía de Calexico detuvieron a Christopher S. Sánchez a las 2 de la tarde cerca de la calle Novena y Camino Towland.
El detenido fue trasladado a la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 75 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo de vehículo y robo.
