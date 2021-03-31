CALEXICO — Un individuo a quien la policía tildó como el “Bandido de Chicali” fue arrestado por la policía local luego de presuntamente haber ingresado a una escuela local para cometer un robo.
De acuerdo a la autoridades, oficiales de la corporación atendieron un llamado en una escuela elemental donde se había registrado un aparente robo.
La policía reportó este martes que, tras haber obtenido imágenes captadas con cámaras de seguridad, los oficiales obtuvieron fotografías de dos sospechosos, de los cuales uno fue plenamente identificado.
Los agentes descubrieron que uno de los sospechosos había sido detenido y puesto en libertad por la Patrulla Fronteriza la noche del incidente por otro caso.
Los oficiales lograron aprehender al sospechoso.
