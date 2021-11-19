EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local a bordo de un vehículo reportado como robado.
El arresto ocurrió a las 2:28 de la tarde de este jueves 18 de noviembre en la cuadra 600 de avenida Wake.
El detenido, de 36 años, fue acusado de presuntamente haberse robado un Nissan, color guinda.
Las autoridades tuvieron que apuntarle con sus armas al sospechoso, quien se negaba a cooperar con los oficiales.
El vehículo, el cual no sufrió daño alguno, fue removido de la lista de automóviles robados y fue entregado a su dueño.
El detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
