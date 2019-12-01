EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche este viernes 29 de noviembre por elementos de la policía de El Centro por presuntas violaciones al Código Vehicular.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jesús Rodríguez de 48 años de edad, quien quedó a disposición de la oficina del alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
La detención ocurrió luego de una infracción de tránsito a las 9 de la noche en el 1070 de la avenida Lenrey.
El individuo circulaba a bordo de una camioneta Ford Explorer, color rojo, modelo 2003, indican registros policiacos.
