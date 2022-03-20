EL CENTRO -- Un presunto agresor fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado por la policía de El Centro.
Reportes de la corporación indican que a las 2:43 de la tarde de este 19 de marzo una persona denunció que su ex novio había intentado ahorcar y la empujó durante la noche.
La parte denunciante informó a las autoridades el lugar donde los agentes podían localizar al sospechoso.
La policía acudió al sitio donde arrestó al individuo por agresión.
La identidad del sospechoso fue ocultada por la policía local.
