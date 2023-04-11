EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este lunes por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión en su contra.
Registros de la policía indican que el arresto ocurrió a las 8:27 de la mañana de este 10 de abril en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Olive.
El detenido fue identificado como Diego Hernández, de 38 años de edad.
De acuerdo a los registros, el detenido contaba con una orden de aprehensión en su contra, por lo cual fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
