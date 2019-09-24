HOLTVILLE — Un hombre de 24 años fue arrestado por agentes de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado a las 8:40 de la mañana del domingo en Avenida Walnut por robo, según los registros de arresto de la corporación.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jacob S. James, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por robo, recepción de propiedad robada y robo menor.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 75 mil dólares.
