MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del sábado por presuntamente haber mostrado actitud agresiva y encontrarse en posesión de un arma de fuego.
La denuncia fue presentada por la madre del ahora detenido a las 11:46 de la mañana en Avenida de la Berbena y Calle Gardenia de la Colonia El Ciprés.
Tras recibir la denuncia, las autoridades acudieron al sitio, donde fueron informados por la denunciante que el sospechoso se encontraba agresivo.
Los oficiales hallaron un revolver calibre .38 entre las posesiones de Gabriel N, de 28 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue detenido en el lugar de los hechos.
