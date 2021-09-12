TIJUANA — La Mesa de Seguridad de Baja California reportó que en el valle de Mexicali se detuvo a Arturo “N” con dos armas de fuego cortas calibres “9mm” y “.38”; 04 cartuchos útiles; 01 cargador y un vehículo automotor.
El Secretario técnico de la mesa de seguridad, Francisco Ramos Arce, precisó que dicha acción fue realizada por elementos de la Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigación.
El funcionario dijo que el detenido cuenta con una orden de aprehensión vigente por el delito de lesiones calificadas.
El sospechoso fue puesto a disposición de la FGR.
Ramos Arce reportó ocho homicidios dolosos en Tijuana en las últimas 24 horas.
