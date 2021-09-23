MEXICALI — Agentes de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) arrestaron en Mexicali a un individuo requerido por autoridades del Estado de Zacatecas.
Agentes del Grupo de Aprehensiones lograron la detención de Pascual “N”, contra quien había una orden de aprehensión por el delito de abuso sexual, bajo la causa penal 73/2021.
Por lo anterior, las autoridades le notificaron al sospechoso el motivo de la detención y se le dio lectura de sus derechos constitucionales, para que inmediatamente sea puesto a disposición de la Autoridad Judicial que ordenó su captura.
