MEXICALI — Un robo con violencia a comercio se registró en el fraccionamiento Valle Dorado, informó la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal este jueves.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, con arma de fuego tres personas se apropiaron de dinero en efectivo y dos dispositivos de la encargada, quien llamó al número de emergencias solicitando apoyo.
Los agentes arrestaron a quienes fueron identificados como Karen Nallely “N”, de 26 años de edad; Isaac Jared Guadalupe “N”, de 27 años y Jesús Alberto “N”, de 40.
Los detenidos están presuntamente relacionados con por lo menos dos robos más a farmacias.
