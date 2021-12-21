YUMA, Arizona — Elementos del sector Yuma de la patrulla fronteriza arrestaron a un individuo quién presuntamente se encuentra ligado a grupos terroristas.
El jefe del sector Chris Clem, informó la mañana de este lunes que el arresto se registró la noche del pasado jueves.
El individuo presuntamente ingresó de forma irregular por la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México.
El detenido es un ciudadano de Arabia Saudí, de 21 años de edad, a quien se le relaciona con varios sujetos de interés de Yemen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.