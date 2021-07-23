SALTON CITY — Elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza arrestaron en días recientes a un criminal armado.
De acuerdo al Sector El Centro, el sospechoso, quien es ciudadano estadounidense, fue sorprendido en aparente posesión de un arma, metanfetamina y otros narcóticos.
Las autoridades señalaron que el arma contaba con reporte de robo.
El sospechoso era un criminal convicto cuya identidad no fue revelada, informó la agencia.
