MEXICALI — Policías municipales capturaron a un presunto homicida, informó este jueves la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, los agentes aseguraron a Paulino “N”, de 27 años de edad, quien aparentemente la mañana del jueves en compañía de otro sujeto acudió a una planta de agua ubicada sobre calzada Cetys, donde disparó en contra de la víctima.
El sospechoso posteriormente huyó, lo que desencadenó un operativo de búsqueda, que permitió realizar la detención del señalado como involucrado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.