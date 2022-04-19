EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y enviado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial luego de presuntamente haber sido sorprendido mientras robaba cobre de una propiedad.
El incidente se suscitó a las 12:12 del mediodía de este lunes 18 de abril en el 241 al poniente de Avenida Orange.
La parte denunciante dijo que una persona presuntamente habría cortado el cerco de un edificio para ingresar y robar tubos de cobre.
Registros policiacos indican que el sospechoso fue ubicado y arrestado para luego ser trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
