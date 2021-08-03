EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue localizado en un hotel de Avenida Adams fue arrestado e internado en la Cárcel del Condado por contar con tres órdenes de aprehensión.
Los hechos ocurrieron a las 10:36 de la mañana de este lunes 2 de agosto.
El sospechoso, quien fue identificado en reportes policiacos como Matthew Garnica, contaba con tres órdenes de arresto por hacerse pasar por otra persona ante un tribunal y otros delitos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.