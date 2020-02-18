EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, personas desconocidas arrojaron un gato fuera de un vehículo en movimiento.
Según registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado el incidente ocurrió el jueves por la tarde cerca del Camino Cannon Road y Calle Gillett Oriente, al este de la ciudad.
El incidente de crueldad animal fue reportado a la corporación alrededor de las 3:30 de la tarde.
El vehículo sospechoso fue descrito como un Nissan Altima, color negro, ocupado por un hombre y una mujer de unos 50 años.
Según los informes, la mujer llevaba gafas.
