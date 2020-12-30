CALEXICO — Elementos del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza nuevamente descubrieron un paquete con droga que fue lanzado desde territorio mexicano por el cerco fronterizo.
El incidente se registró poco antes de las 7 de la tarde sobre Calle Primera.
Los agentes acudieron al sitio luego de recibir un reporte sobre un individuo quien había arrojado el paquete.
Al llegar al sitio, los oficiales localizaron un paquete en la banqueta, el cual fue trasladado a la Estación El Centro.
En el lugar, los oficiales confirmaron que se trataba de metanfetamina.
El paquete llevaba 1.09 libras de metanfetamina, valuadas en 2 mil 452 dólares.
Personal del sector dejó el paquete a cargo de la DEA.
