CALEXICO — Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza le ha arrebatado la vida a un inmigrante luego de haberlo atropellado.
De acuerdo a la corporación, el incidente se registró a las 8:40 de la noche.
Las autoridades señalaron que el oficial federal acudía a indagar un presunto ingreso irregular de un grupo de inmigrantes.
El agente pasó por encima de la humanidad del inmigrante, quien se encontraba recostado en el camino, informó la corporación estadounidense.
El herido fue trasladado a un hospital del Valle Imperial y posteriormente a otro nosocomio foráneo para ser atendido, donde falleció.
La Patrulla Fronteriza detalló que el incidente ha quedado a cargo de la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
Además, el caso está bajo investigación de Asuntos Internos del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional y de la Oficina de Responsabilidad Profesional del CBP.
