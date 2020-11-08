Today

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.