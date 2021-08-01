EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo fue denunciado por presuntamente haber arrollado a un ciclista la noche de este sábado 31 de julio y posteriormente huir del lugar de los hechos.
El incidente fue reportado a las 8:40 de la noche en Calle Main y Calle McCullom.
El conductor responsable presuntamente manejaba un Toyota Corolla, color rojo, modelo 1990.
El presunto responsable fue visto por última vez en dirección al sur sobre Avenida Dogwood.
El ciclista había perdido el conocimiento en un principio, pero posteriormente lo recobro.'
De acuerdo a los reportes policiacos, el afectado presuntamente sangraba.
Ante la situación, las autoridades activaron la ambulancia aérea para trasladar al herido a un hospital foráneo.
Las autoridades solicitaron a personal de la tienda 7 Eleven imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad para tratar de ubicar el vehículo sospechoso.
El lesionado fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional del Desierto.
