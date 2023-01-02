EL CENTRO -- Una mujer fue atropellada la tarde de este sábado 31 de diciembre en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Avenida Cruickshank.
Reportes de la policía indican que el incidente se registró alrededor de las 7 de la tarde.
Los registros de la policía indican que una conductora y quién manejaba un vehículo Kia Optima, modelo 2018, color blanco y de cuatro puertas atropelló en el lugar a otra mujer.
Inicialmente las autoridades solicitaron una ambulancia aérea para trasladar a la herida, la cual fue eventualmente cancelada.
La conductora fue identificada como Dolores Ganelon, de 71 años de edad, mientras que la afectada fue identificada por la policía como Yesenia Valtierra, de 25 años de edad.
La afectada se negó a recibir ayuda médica.
