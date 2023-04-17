EL CENTRO — Una persona fue atropellada por un automovilista la noche del pasado viernes 14 de abril en la carretera Evan Hewes.
Registros de la policía indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 8:42 de la noche en la cuadra marcada con los números 1200 al Oriente de la carretera.
De acuerdo a los registros un automovilista presuntamente arrolló a un peatón que fue identificado como Joaquín Flores, de 23 años de edad.
El peatón fue trasladado en vía aérea a un hospital de Palm Desert debido a las heridas que sufrió.
El conductor quién manejaba un vehículo marca Infinity G35, color gris, fue identificado como Kevin Vega, de 20 años de edad.
