MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del miércoles por presuntamente haber asaltado a un cliente del Banco BBVA ubicado en la Colonia Independencia.
El incidente se registró a las 12:32 de mediodía en la sucursal ubicada en Río Elota y Bulevar Lázaro Cárdenas.
En el incidente fue detenido Carlos Enrique “N”, de 48 años.
De acuerdo al reporte policiaco, una denuncia sobre un asalto se registró a la central de emergencias.
Los oficiales acudieron al lugar, donde detuvieron al presunto responsable del asalto antes de darse a la fuga.
El denunciante dijo que, mientras realizaba un depósito en el cajero, el sospechoso llegó y presuntamente lo amenazó con un desarmador para exigirle dinero.
El afectado se negó a entregar el efectivo, cuando llegaron los agentes.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Comandancia.
