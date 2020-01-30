MEXICALI — Un adolescente fue arrestado al sureste de la ciudad la tarde del miércoles 29 de enero por presuntamente haber asaltado con un cuchillo a una mujer.
La Policía Municipal informó que el detenido es Rubén “N”, de 19 años.
El incidente se registró a las 4:25 de la tarde en Avenida 5 de Mayo y Calle del Vencedor en el Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla.
Según el relato policiaco, la afectada, una mujer de 30 años, abordó a las autoridades al señalar al sospechoso por haberle robado su cartera con un cuchillo.
Las autoridades alcanzaron al presunto ladrón, quien fue arrestado y trasladado a la Subcomandancia Oriente.
