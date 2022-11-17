EL CENTRO — Un individuo que encontraba con una orden de aprehensión por un delito menor fue localizado en una residencia ubicada sobre avenida Adams de El Centro la noche del domingo 13 de noviembre.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:10 de la noche en un domicilio ubicado en el 1690 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
En dicho lugar fue ubicado un individuo que fue dentificado como Rogelio Ramírez, de 30 años de edad.
El detenido fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por delitos relacionados con el Código Vehicular.
