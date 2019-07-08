EL CENTRO — Un prófugo del Condado de Los Ángeles fue asegurado en la noche del miércoles tres de julio en un restaurante de esta ciudad.
El incidente se registró a las 8:50 de la noche en el restaurante La Fonda, ubicado al sur de la Calle Cuarta.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, tras la detención del individuo, cuya identidad no fue revelada, los agentes confirmaron la orden de arresto con la oficina del alguacil del Condado de Los Ángeles.
El detenido contaba con una fianza de 150 mil dólares.
