MEXICALI — Un varón fue arrestado la madrugada de este martes cerca de la Garita Oriente por contar con una orden de arresto por homicidio.
La Policía Municipal indicó que el sospechoso fue identificado como Domingo “N”, de 56 años.
El arresto ocurrió a las 2:52 de la madrugada en Avenida Jazmines y Calzada Gómez Morín de la Colonia Alamitos.
