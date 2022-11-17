EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por contar con una orden de aprehensión por posesión de metanfetamina la noche del pasado domingo 13 de noviembre.
El arresto se registró a las 8:22 de la noche en el 424 al Oriente de Avenida Orange, donde fue localizado un individuo que fue identificado como Edward Roope, de 41 años de edad.
El sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 12 mil 500 dólares.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por las órdenes de aprehensión.
